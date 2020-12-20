 Skip to main content
Delavan reportedly sexually assaulted girl multiple times, charged
DELAVAN — A 29-year-old man has been charged after reportedly sexually assaulted a little girl multiple times.

According to the criminal complaint:

Ryan Barrera, 820 Parish Court, is being charged with three counts of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

According to police, the multiple assaults happened between January and November of this year.

Barrera is currently in custody and was set to have a preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at Walworth County Judicial Center, room 2055.

