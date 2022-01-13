Delavan’s Dam Road Gun Shop burglarized, three arrested

Three individuals have been arrested in connection to a Jan. 7 burglary at Delavan’s Dam Road Gun Shop.

On Friday, Jan. 7, at about 3:12 a.m., the Town of Delavan Police department was notified of an activated burglar alarm at the Dam Road Gun Shop, 4596 Dam Road, according to a news release issued by the police department on Jan. 13.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the businesses had been burglarized and several firearms had been stolen.

While the Town of Delavan was investigating, officers from the City of Elkhorn assisted by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department deputies located a suspicious vehicle at the Speedway gas station in Elkhorn. They learned that there were several firearms in the vehicle matching the firearms stolen from the gun store.

Richey K. Majors, 24, of Milwaukee, was arrested and faces charges of obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, multiple counts of felon in possession of a firearm and burglary while armed.

Madison M. Brakke, 19 of West Allis, was also arrested for party to the crime of burglary. A juvenile female was also taken into custody and a referral for party to the crime of burglary was submitted as well.

The Town of Delavan Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.