Delavan woman charged with abuse of child

DELAVAN — Police reportedly charged a relative for abuse after a student came to school with a blackeye.

Jasmine Galkowski, 29, of Delavan, is being charged with physical abuse of a child — intentionally causing bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were contacted by the principle for a report of a student who had arrived to school with a blackeye in January.

The teacher told police that she had asked the child what happened and the child reportedly replied that a relative told him not to talk about it at school with anyone. The child later admitted to the teacher that a relative had punched him in the face for not listening.

Around the time officers were reporting the incident, the relative, identified as Galkowski, reportedly came to the school to pick up the child.

Officers spoke with Galkowski and told her that they were conducting an investigation about the black eye. She reportedly told police that she did not know how the boy had gotten a black eye.

Police spoke with Galkowski again who reportedly stated that at one point over the weekend she became upset with the boy about a cell phone. She reportedly stated that she "whacked" the boy with a back-handed slap across the chest as a form of discipline. Galkowski claims that she did not hit the boy in the face.