Drunk woman reportedly punches man and breaks window in Genoa City

GENOA CITY — A reportedly intoxicated woman punched a man in the face and smashed his windows.

Jean Conrad, 39, of the 400 block of Westridge Avenue, Burlington, is being charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were dispatched to a residence in Genoa City for a report of a female friend who was allegedly breaking things and punching things after consuming alcohol on Jan. 21.

Police made contact with the male caller who stated that Conrad had reportedly struck him in the face, smashed his window projects and was drinking heavily. The man showed police cell phone video of Conrad carrying a container of alcohol, speaking with heavily slurred speech and having problems balancing.

Conrad had reportedly entered the residence and began to be loud and disruptive while using profanities. Conrad reportedly told police that she was on bond and stated the officers should put her in handcuffs. When police tried to handcuff her, she pulled away and was lowered to the floor so officers could handcuff her.

Around Dec. 20, Conrad was previously released from custody and on bond during the incident. The bond stated that Conrad must not consume alcohol and must not commit any crimes or engage in any criminal activity. That was in connection to a 4th offense OWI from Dec. 19.