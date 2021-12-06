Elkhorn arsenic water case continues: defense claims 'selective prosecution' because two supervisors haven't been charged

ELKHORN – The defense for an Elkhorn employee charged with misconduct in public office and recklessly endangering safety in connection with high arsenic levels in the city’s water in 2018 is asking for the charges to be dropped.

The attorney is also questioning why two supervisors with knowledge of the arsenic levels have not been charged in connection with the case.

In a motion filed in Walworth County Circuit Court, the attorney for Elkhorn employee Christopher Robers said two others knew about high arsenic levels from 2018 and failed to report them to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The attorney said the charges against Robers should be dismissed because Robers is the victim of “selective prosecution” since he was charged but as of Dec. 6 neither of the other two workers were charged.

Robers is still employed by the City of Elkhorn as a water plant operator, Elkhorn City Administrator James Heilman confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 2.

John Murphy, who was the Elkhorn utility director, retired in October, and Doug Snyder, who was a contracted engineer for Elkhorn Waterworks, is no longer contracted to work with the city, Heilman said.

Murphy and Snyder are named as supervisors in Robers’ motion to dismiss. Heilman was not able to elaborate on the case or say why Robers has been charged but is still employed.

As of Monday, Dec. 6, Murphy and Snyder had not been charged in connection with the case. Walworth County District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld was not able to comment on if anyone else would be facing charges in connection to the case.

The motion to dismiss also claims that the state neglected to explain exactly how Robers’ actions “did recklessly endanger the safety” of Elkhorn residents.

A preliminary hearing on the case was set to go before a judge on Friday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. But that was postponed for a later date yet to be determined.

The criminal complaint filed on Sept. 14, alleged Robers participated in neglectful treatment of the city’s water supply in 2018, resulting in high levels of arsenic in customers’ drinking water.

However, the motion to dismiss states that Synder told Robers “to hold off adding ferric chloride because the arsenic levels would naturally go down.” It also claims Murphy and Snyder know about high level of arsenic readings in January and July 2018 and didn’t report them to the DNR. Snyder reportedly told Robers the levels “were acceptable because they were still in the ‘start-up phase.’”

Also the motion to dismiss questions who had the responsibility to report arsenic results.

“The state did not allege that Mr. Robers somehow knew of this mysterious, unidentified, duty required by law.”

The motion went on to say, “Even if the complaint had established that Mr. Robers had a duty to report the arsenic test results of Well 9 to the DNR, the complaint fails to state that Mr. Robers know of this duty, and in fact the complaint makes clear that Mr. Robers was under the belief that the DNR was aware of the results.”

Arsenic is a naturally occurring element found in soil and bedrock throughout Wisconsin, and under certain circumstances can be released into groundwater and enter water wells. Long-term exposure to arsenic in drinking water is known to increase risks of cancers, while short to medium term exposure may cause stomach pain, skin changes and more. The maximum contaminant level for arsenic as defined in Wis. Admin Code NR 809.11 (2) is 10 micrograms per liter.

Water samples taken from Well 9 on Oct. 26 and 27 of 2018 showed arsenic levels of 20 micrograms per liter and 17 micrograms per liter, respectively, according to the criminal complaint.