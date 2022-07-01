Elkhorn car dealer’s license revoked for odometer fraud

The state of Wisconsin has revoked the wholesale dealer license for Elkhorn car dealer, Car Rangers LLC, after the dealership was found rolling back odometers and altering titles to reflect lower mileage, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Car Rangers LLC, 735 North Wisconsin Street #122, Elkhorn, reportedly “purchased vehicles with high mileage, rolled back the odometers, altered titles to reflect lower mileage, and provided false odometer statements to customers,” according to the release.
The car dealer also reportedly sold motor vehicles to retail customers without a retail dealer license. The car dealer’s license was revoked effective May 11, 2022. While the revocations occurred earlier, under Wisconsin law dealers are afforded 30 days to appeal. This appeal period is now passed.
