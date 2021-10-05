Elkhorn city employee in court for arsenic in drinking water, remains employed by city

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Christopher J. Robers, a city of Elkhorn water utility employee facing felony charges in connection with a city well’s dangerous arsenic levels detected in 2018.

Robers remains employed by the city of Elkhorn as a water treatment plant operator, City Administrator James Heilman confirmed Monday, Oct. 4.

Robers was released on a $10,000 signature bond at his initial court appearance Monday morning, Oct. 4.

The judge ordered that Robers be booked and printed within 24 hours.

Robers is charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and misconduct in public office via failure to perform known duty, both as party to a crime.

The charges came to light in September with a criminal complaint based on a report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.

Robers is charged for allegedly participated in neglectful treatment of the city’s water supply in 2018, resulting in high levels of arsenic in customers’ drinking water.

Arsenic levels were recorded at up to 20 parts per billion (ppb).