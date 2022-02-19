Employee reportedly stole $10,900 from bank

EAST TROY — A First Citizens State Bank employee reportedly stole $10,900 from the bank and spent it all on bills, a new roof, her mortgage and her mother-in-law.

Sherri Curzi, 46, of Clinton, is being charged with theft — business setting and theft from a financial institution (value exceeding $10,000).

According to the criminal complaint:

Police met with the compliance and security chief operating officer at First Citizens State Bank who reported that a former employee by the name Sherri Curzi had stole from the bank.

The chief operating officer reportedly gave police a report of her investigation of the incident as well as a written statement by Curzi admitting to taking $10,900 from the bank.

The thefts reportedly occurred as follows:

In October 2021, Cruzi removed $3,000 in cash from her teller drawer but reported that the cash was present during the nightly balancing. Then, in October or November, Cruzi reportedly took $400 from her teller drawer again but reported the cash was present during the nightly balancing. In November 2021, Cruzi reportedly took another $3,000 in cash from her tellers draw, reporting that the cash was present during the nightly balancing.

Then in December, Cruzi reportedly removed $3,500 from teller drawer No. 50, an unassigned drawer used by the tellers for filing in at the bank. Finally in December, before Christmas, Cruzi reportedly stole $1,000 from the bank vault. The amount stolen totaled to $10,900.

Police made contact with Cruzi on Jan. 21, 2022, who reportedly admitted to officers that she had taken money from the bank. Cruzi stated that the entire $10,900 had been spent on a new roof, her mother-in-law who she was reportedly helping, her mortgage and various bills.