Ex-principal charged with sexual assault of student

KENOSHA — A former Kenosha school principal is being charged with sexual assault of a student after a woman came forward with allegations about assaults alleged to have occurred 11 years ago at Bradford High School.

Curtiss Tolefree Jr. — who resigned as principal of Washington Middle School in 2018 over allegations he had inappropriate sexual relationships with staff — was charged Dec. 6 with three counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff and two counts of exposing himself to a child.

Tolefree, 42, is currently a principal at an elementary school in Zion, Illinois.

He was charged via summons and complaint, and had not been arrested. According to court records, Tolefree was scheduled to make his initial appearance in court Jan. 2.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman spoke to Kenosha police detectives in fall 2018, alleging that beginning when she was a 17-year-old junior at Bradford in 2008 and continuing into the following school year, she had a sexual relationship with Tolefree, who was then dean of students at Bradford.

The woman, referred to as Jane Doe in the complaint, told police she was often in trouble as a student and was sent repeatedly to Tolefree’s office when he was dean.