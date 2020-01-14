Ex-tourism official sentenced to one year in jail in drunken driving case

ELKHORN — A former top official of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism group has pleaded guilty and been ordered to jail for drunken driving and two related charges.

Joe Tominaro, 55, of the town of Geneva, must serve one year in work-release jail, and also will lose his driver's license for two years and three months, in a deal with Walworth County prosecutors.

In exchange for Tominaro's guilty plea, prosecutors have dropped an additional charge of operating with a prohibited alcohol content.

It is Tominaro's third drunken driving conviction.

Tominaro served as director of marketing and development for VISIT Lake Geneva for about three years before parting ways with the organization for undisclosed reasons in February 2019.

Two months later, police in the town of Geneva arrested Tominaro on suspicion of drunken driving after they found him speeding and weaving through traffic near Como Road and Woodland Drive.