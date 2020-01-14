Ex-tourism official sentenced to one year in jail in drunken driving case

ELKHORN — A former top official of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism group has pleaded guilty and been ordered to jail for drunken driving and two related charges.
Joe Tominaro, 55, of the town of Geneva, must serve one year in work-release jail, and also will lose his driver's license for two years and three months, in a deal with Walworth County prosecutors.
In exchange for Tominaro's guilty plea, prosecutors have dropped an additional charge of operating with a prohibited alcohol content.
It is Tominaro's third drunken driving conviction.
Tominaro served as director of marketing and development for VISIT Lake Geneva for about three years before parting ways with the organization for undisclosed reasons in February 2019.
Two months later, police in the town of Geneva arrested Tominaro on suspicion of drunken driving after they found him speeding and weaving through traffic near Como Road and Woodland Drive.
He was previously convicted of driving under the influence in 1995 and in 2010.
A Walworth County judge approved the plea deal Monday on the latest charges, which include two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
The sentence includes six months in work-release jail on the drunken driviing charge and three months more on each of the bail jumping charges.
Tominaro also must pay an $800 fine, pay court costs, complete an alcohol assessment plan, and use an ignition interlock device for two years and three months.