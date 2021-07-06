Felon on bond posted her drinking on social media, arrested again at Genoa City bar

GENOA CITY — A felon on bond was arrested after reportedly posting on social media that she was drinking at a Genoa City bar.

Megan Zeien, 28, of the 34220 block of Bassett Road, Twin Lakes, is being charged with felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were called to Herner’s Hideaway Bar on June 21 for a report of Zeien drinking and posting on social media despite having open court cases and being on bond.

Zeien, who was charged of first degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony offense, is prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol on said bond.

Police reportedly found a picture of Zeien at the bar on social media before responding to the call.

Officers made contact with Zeien and reminded her of her bond. She reportedly told police that she did not consume alcohol.

Police asked Zeien if she would take a preliminary breath test in which she responded that she had reportedly taken a shot with her cousin prior to police’s arrival. Officers gave her a breath test which resulted in a 0.144 blood alcohol count.