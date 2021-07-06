Felon on bond posted her drinking on social media, arrested again at Genoa City bar

GENOA CITY — A felon on bond was arrested after reportedly posting on social media that she was drinking at a Genoa City bar.
Megan Zeien, 28, of the 34220 block of Bassett Road, Twin Lakes, is being charged with felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers were called to Herner’s Hideaway Bar on June 21 for a report of Zeien drinking and posting on social media despite having open court cases and being on bond.
Zeien, who was charged of first degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony offense, is prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol on said bond.
Police reportedly found a picture of Zeien at the bar on social media before responding to the call.
Officers made contact with Zeien and reminded her of her bond. She reportedly told police that she did not consume alcohol.
Police asked Zeien if she would take a preliminary breath test in which she responded that she had reportedly taken a shot with her cousin prior to police’s arrival. Officers gave her a breath test which resulted in a 0.144 blood alcohol count.
Four cited for underage drinking at the beach and more from Lake Geneva's police blotter for June 10-20
Criminal damage to property
06/10/21 6:03 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Wells Street for a broken window complaint. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with two intoxicated subjects. One subject, 49 year old, Rebecca L. Sobotka admitted to breaking the window and had conditions of bond not to drink alcohol. Rebecca was taken into custody and charges were referred up to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping. Rebecca was subsequently confined in the Walworth County Jail on the aforementioned charges.
Operating while intoxicated, driver missing tire
06/11/21 5:07 p.m.: Officers received an attempt to locate for a vehicle that was missing a tire and continuing to drive with debris flying all over the road. An officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Highway H at Grant Street. The driver, 39-year-old Allison R. Brabazon, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for operating while under the influence – first offense and released to a responsible party.
Disorderly conduct at 1 a.m. on Broad street
6/12/21 – 1:21 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to Broad Street at Geneva Street for a disorderly subject complaint. 25 year old, Brianna A. Booker, 26 year old Deondre T. Booker and 30 year old William Charles Woodard Jr., all of Zion, IL, were issued citations for disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct in parking lot
6/12/21 – 1:46 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to Broad St, Lot 259 for a parking complaint turned disorderly. 59 year old, Audrey K. Lowe, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
Operating under influence, operating left of center
6/12/21 – 8:26 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Edwards Boulevard at Highway 120. The driver, 49 year old Heather L. Munson Axen, of Lindenhurst, IL, was issued citations for operating while under the influence – first offense and operating left of center. She was later released to a responsible party.
Traveling in wrong lane, striking vehicle OWI
06/13/21 - 12:48 a.m.: While on patrol, an officer observed a vehicle travelling in the wrong lane of traffic, with no light on. The officer then observed the vehicle strike another vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver, 21-year-old Henrryy Adali Marquez Alvarado, of Essex County, Maryland, was issued citations for operating while under the influence – first offense, operation without required lamps lighted, unsafe lane deviation, and failure to keep vehicle under control.
Drug paraphernalia found
06/13/21 - 6:19 p.m.: Officers responded to 100 Wells St parking lot for report of a suspicious bag. Officer found within the bag several items of drug paraphernalia. The owner of the bag, 22-year-old, Richard T. Lappa, Elburn, Illinois, was found and issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Underage drinking
06/14/21 2:25 p.m.: An officer observed a 17-year-old girl holding a can of beer on the beach at 830 Wrigley Drive. The juvenile female, from Huntley, Illinois, was issued a citation for underage drinking.
Possession of THC, underage drinking
06/14/21 7:34 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle on Sage Street in the parking lot in the 200 block with two males in the vehicle. One male was observed hiding something between his legs in the vehicle. It was later found to be an electronic cigarette with THC wax and a bottle of rum. The driver, a 17-year-old juvenile male from Genoa City was issued citations for underage drinking and possession of THC.
Underage drinking
06/15/21 2:24 p.m.: An officer observed a male drink an alcoholic beverage at 812 Wrigley Drive near the Riviera. The 18-year-old from Dekalb, Illinois, was issued a citation for underage drinking.
Accident by Big Foot Beach
06/15/21 3:10 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to South Lake Shore Drive at Big Foot Beach State Park Road for a two-car accident. One of the drivers, a 22 year old from Bristol was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
Teens cited for theft
06/16/21 2:21 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to Bob’s Beach Shack, 140 Broad St., for a retail theft complaint. A 13-year-old girl from Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for retail theft and a 13-year-old girl from Williams Bay was also issued a citation for retail theft.
Possession of THC
06/17/21 11:36 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Country Club Drive at West Main St. The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Genoa City was issued citations for operating while suspended, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. A passenger, a 17-year-old boy, also of Genoa City, was issued citations for curfew and possession of a tobacco product.
Accident at Wells and Cass Street
06/18/21 4:37 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to an accident on North Wells Street at Cass Street. The driver, a 53-year-old from Janesville was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.
Underage drinking
06/18/21 4:45 p.m.: While on patrol, an officer observed female subjects on the beach with a bag that contained empty alcohol containers. The officer also observed a cooler near their belongings that contained other unopened alcohol containers. The officer issued two 20-year-olds from Belvidere, Illinois, citations for underage possession/consumption of alcohol
Operating under the influence
06/19/21 7:18 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Townline Rd. at Curtis St. The driver, 61 year old John Duane Magnuson, Lake Geneva, was issued citations for operating while under the influence, third offense and operating without a valid license, first offense. He was later released to a responsible party.