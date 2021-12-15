Former Rock County deputy arrested for multiple child sexual assault charges

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday announced that Gary A. Huber, 34, was arrested in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Monday, Dec. 13, for multiple child sexual assault charges.

Huber worked as a Rock County deputy sheriff from August 2016 through July 2021, when he resigned to avoid an internal investigation, according to a release issued Wednesday by the Department of Justice.

Rock County includes Janesville and Beloit and borders Walworth County and Dane County.

Huber is charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault – sexual contact with a child under age 13, one count of repeated sexual assault of a child, three counts of child enticement, two counts of causing a child under age 13 to view/listen to sexual activity, and three counts of exposing genitals, pubic area, or intimate part. The complaint states that Huber assaulted multiple underage children between 2010 and 2016.

Huber was born and raised in Fort Wayne, IN and graduated from Homestead High School in 2006, according to a 2016 Facebook post made by the Rock County Sheriff's Office after Huber was hired.

After high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps serving in the Infantry. He completed one tour of duty in Iraq in 2007, earning a Purple Heart, among several other military commendations. After serving in the Marine Corps, Gary attended Indiana Wesleyan University where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Huber was hired as a Deputy Sheriff with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on August 9, 2016.

If you have information to share about this investigation, please contact the WI Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation at (608) 266-1621 or via email at report@doj.state.wi.us.

For survivors looking for supportive resources, please contact a local sexual assault service provider or the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services at 1-800-446-6564.

This investigation was led by Division of Criminal Investigation. The Rock County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting this case.