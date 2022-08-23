Former Whitewater High School employee charged with sexual assault, child enticement

Anthony P. Hansen, 35, of 137 N Cherry St., Whitewater, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff and two counts of child enticement.

Hansen had worked at Whitewater High School, where he assisted with high school musicals. He also served as a mentor for the robotics team.

He began spending time together at the school or in other locations with the student. Most of the encounters took place at the defendant's residence.

The communication between Hansen and the student began on Instagram in April 2022 and lasted until July 21, 2022. In the messages, the defendant graphically describes sex acts that he engaged in with the student.