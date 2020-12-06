Geneva woman charged after threatening to bring gun to Aurora Lakeland hospital

GENEVA — Aurora Lakeland Medical Center was forced to go into lockdown last month after a woman threatened to bring a gun to get her husband out of the ICU.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were called to the Aurora Lakeland Medical Center for reports of threats on Nov. 6. Hospital staff informed officers that the subjects involved were Thereasa Wirkus, 40, of W. 4800 block of Remer Road, Geneva, and her husband who had been admitted to the Aurora Lakeland Medical Center ICU.

Wirkus reportedly called the hospital multiple times throughout the day, threatening to bring a gun to the hospital to get her husband out of the ICU. Hospital staff asked Wirkus to stop calling.

Wirkus denied making threats to the hospital, but reportedly told staff that her husband “is coming home by any means necessary.” She then reportedly told staff that she would unhook all of her husband’s stuff and take him out of the hospital.

Hospital staff advised Wirkus to not come to the hospital which she reportedly replied, “I don’t care if I go to jail,” and threatened to load up some hunting rifles, go to the hospital, and do whatever it took to get her husband out.