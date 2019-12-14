Here are the new Walworth County criminal complaints

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Brayan Anduaga Colin, 19, town of Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly using or possessing drugs or drug paraphernalia in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Christine Coleman, 40, Whitewater, has been charged with physical abuse of a child, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to seven years and one month in prison and $20,500 in fines.

Deante Mikael Devon Cook, 26, Janesville, has been charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison.

Phillip M. Diaz, 25, Delavan, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to four years and four months in prison.

Andrew J. Dudek, 18, Fontana, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of cocaine during an undercover police investigation in Fontana. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.