Heroin found after Elkhorn man's car wouldn't start, police offered a ride

A 40-year-old man ended up with charges for heroin possession after his car didn't start, police offered him a ride and they reportedly discovered the drugs.

Joseph N. Young, of Elkhorn, has been charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver heroin. According to the criminal complaint:

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched the town of East Troy in which a deputy made contact with the male subject. Upon arrival, the subject, Joseph N. Young, was acting in a disorderly manner and was under the influence of drugs while operating a motor vehicle.

Young attempted to start his vehicle, but was unable to do so. The deputy offered the man a courtesy ride to his home in which the man agreed. That offer by the deputy resulted in a search of Young in which he was found to have nine pre-packaged gem baggies of what appeared to be heroin. Young admitted to the deputy admitted that heroin was kept in gem baggies.

At the conclusion of the search of the man, Young was placed under arrest. Upon putting handcuffs on the man, the deputy searched his vehicle and found 13 pre-packaged baggies in the center console of heroin. The baggies that were found in the vehicle matched the ones that were on the defendant. While searching, the deputy also found a baggy full of a white substance that feel between the center console and the passenger seat as well as a baggie containing Chor-Boy, which can be used as a filter to consume drugs.

The weight of the suspected heroin from the man was 9.6 grams with 12.9 grams found in the vehicle totaling 22.5 grams.

In previous case, Young was convicted of felony bail jumping after being convicted of possession of THC 2nd+ offense, a controlled substances related offense and the conviction remains in the record.

