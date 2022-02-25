High speed Valentine's Day chase starts at Lake Geneva McDonald's; man faces multiple charges

LAKE GENEVA — A felon reportedly sent police on a high-speed chase with speeds over 100 mph starting at the Lake Geneva McDonald's.

Dakota Lininger, 27, of the N1400 block of Hillside Boulevard, Genoa City, is being charged with three counts of felony bail jumping; attempting to flee or elude an officer; and obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the McDonald's parking lot around 2 a.m. on Feb. 14. Officers reported that the vehicle sped around the drive-thru and exited the parking lot when police activated emergency sirens.

Officers chased the vehicle that failed to stop at two stop signs, traveling over 80 mph in a 25 mph zone. Police chased the vehicle for about three miles, reaching speeds of about 112 mph before officers lost sight of the vehicle.

Police reported that another vehicle had been stopped in the McDonalds parking lot when the traffic stop was conducted. Officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle who reported that he was there to meet Lininger. Lininger was later identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle through surveillance footage.

Then, at around 1:41 p.m. that same day, Lininger reportedly called the Walworth County Sheriff's Office to report that his vehicle had been stolen from Shavers gas station around 7 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Officers made contact with Lininger who reportedly denied any knowledge of the vehicle pursuit. Police reportedly that Lininger could not provide any details about the reported theft of his vehicle.

Police asked Lininger why he did not stop his vehicle when officers attempted a traffic stop. Lininger reportedly admitted that he did not stop because he did not have a valid driver's license.

Officers made contact with an individual who was reportedly with Lininger during the time of the pursuit. The man reported that Lininger was traveling at 140 mph in a school zone. He also told police that Lininger had reportedly turned off his headlights to get away from police, driving all the way to Pell Lake with his headlights off.

The man also reported to police that he was the first person to call and report that Lininger's vehicle had been stolen. He told officers that Lininger had reportedly forced him to call and report that the car was stolen. Lininger had reportedly threatened the man and would not let him leave the car until he called.