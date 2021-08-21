'I didn't mean to ... I just drove;' 18-year-old steals drivable construction equipment in Fontana

FONTANA — An 18-year-old reportedly stole a $15,649 Kubota construction equipment from the Abbey Harbor House parking lot and then told police that he "didn't mean to."

Spencer Howell, 18, of Barrington, Ill. is being charged with theft — movable property, taking more than $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were called to Abbey Harbor House for a report of an orange Kubota which was taken from the parking lot on July 4.

Police were told that a young man was driving the vehicle toward the churches on Fontana Boulevard. Officers stopped the vehicle in front of Fontana Elementary School and arrested the man, identified as Howell.

Howell reportedly told police, "I just want to go home." When officers explained to him that he did this to himself by stealing he reportedly replied, "swear to God I didn't mean to."

Howell claims that he was walking by Abbey Harbor House with his friends and the next thing he knew; he was in the vehicle. He reportedly told police that the keys were inside the Kubota and then stated, "I don't know what ... I was thinking."