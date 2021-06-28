Illinois man crashes golf cart at Delavan resort, charged with drug possession

DELAVAN — An Illinois man has been charged after he reportedly crashed a golf cart into multiple vehicles at an area resort and then was found with heroin in his possession.

David Opie, 52, of McHenry, Ill., is being charged with possession of narcotic drugs.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to Lake Lawn Resort for a report of an intoxicated man who had crashed a golf cart into multiple vehicles on Nov. 19, 2020.

Police made contact with the man who was identified as Opie. Opie was reportedly stumbling and had very small pupils. Officers conducted field sobriety tests and concluded that Opie was impaired.

Opie was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police searched Opie and reportedly found a small plastic bag on him that contained black tar heroin.