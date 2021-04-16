Illinois woman charged after slapping, kicking Lake Geneva officers downtown

LAKE GENEVA — An intoxicated woman was arrested last month after she reportedly punched a friend in the face, slapped an officer and kicked another officer in the face after a night on the town in downtown Lake Geneva went awry.

Daylie Drwal, 24, of South Elgin, Ill., is being charged with two counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were flagged down on March 28 by a group of people after a woman reportedly punched her friend in the face and pushed her to the ground after refusing to get inside an Uber to go back to the hotel.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers were informed that the woman, identified as Drwal, was extremely intoxicated and was refusing to go back to the hotel with her friends. Police attempted to get Drwal to go back to the hotel but she refused and began to yell at her friends reportedly calling them lesbians.

Due to Drwal's intoxication level, officers decided to take her into custody and bring her to a detox facility.