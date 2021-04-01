Intoxicated Delavan man reportedly threatens to kill police officer

DELAVAN — An intoxicated Delavan man reportedly resisted arrest and threatened a police officer's life.

Justin Wilkins, 30, of the 400 block of N. Terrace Street, is being charged with threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct, all repeaters.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to 410 N. Terrace St. in Delavan for a report of a car that had hit a pole and was recklessly driving in the parking lot on March 5. Officers spoke with residents around the area but no one had seen the vehicle in question.

Police then made contact with a man who was reportedly slurring his words and could not keep his balance. Officers identified the man as Wilkins and report that he was intoxicated.

Wilkins reportedly became "belligerent" and told police he was going to find his car. Officers told Wilkins to stay where he was and follow their instructions but he refused. Police attempted to restrain him with handcuffs and place him in the squad car but Wilkins reportedly resisted causing him to fall to the ground.

Police report that Wilkins would repeatedly scream profanities at the officers on scene.