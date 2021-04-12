Intoxicated man at Lake Geneva McDonald's threatens officers, faces charges

LAKE GENEVA — An intoxicated man at Lake Geneva's McDonald's reportedly harassed customers then threatened to kill an officer's babies.

Christopher Peterson, 43, of Arlington Heights, Ill., is charged with threat to a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were dispatched to the Lake Geneva McDonald's for a report of an intoxicated man who was harassing costumers and would not leave. Officers made contact with the man who they identified as Peterson.

Police report that Peterson was drinking from a bottle of wine and reportedly had a container of marijuana next to him.

Officers took Peterson in to custody and transported him to the Lake Geneva Police Department. During this time, officers report that Peterson began making threats and said, "If you take me to jail I am going to put a bullet in your (expletive) head."

Officers report that Peterson also threatened to kill the officer's babies.