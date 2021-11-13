Investigation continues into December 2020 Delavan homicide of 20-year-old, search warrants issued in Beloit

DELAVAN — Police are continuing to investigate the killing of a 20-year-old that took place Dec. 13, 2020 in the City of Delavan.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, nearly a year after the shooting, Delavan Police Department released a press release stating that they had served four search warrants in the City of Beloit in connection to the Dec. 13 homicide. The search warrants were executed in conjunction with the City of Beloit Police Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The search warrants were executed at 409 ½ Prospect, 842 Vine St., 927 Eighth St., and 1551 Euclid, Delavan Police stated in a press release.

The department stated, “This is an active investigation. No other information will be released at this time.”

Alejandro Gonzalez, 20, was shot and killed on Sunday, Dec. 13. At approximately 9:02 p.m., the City of Delavan Police Department was dispatched to 820 Parish Court, Building 1 for reported gunshots being fired, according to a release from the police department issued at the time.

People who called into 911 reported several vehicles fleeing the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

When officers arrived on scene they located Gonzalez, who suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were performed and were unsuccessful.