Jan. 4-9, 2022 Lake Geneva police blotter

01/04/22

9:35 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Center St at Geneva St. The driver, 26 year old Han Thanh Nguyen, West Milwaukee, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

01/05/22

8:49 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of N. Edwards Blvd. for a retail theft complaint. Upon arrival, the officer issued a citation to 38 year old Bernardita Martinez Zarate, Lake Geneva, for retail theft.

11:19 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Maxwell St. at W. Main St. The driver, 19 year old Nicholas Paul Kopiwoda, Kenilworth, IL, was issued citations for exceeding speed zones for travelling 40 mph in a 25 mph zone and a citation for driving too fast for conditions.

11:39 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on W. Main St. at Center St. The driver, 32 year old Scott E. Ayers Jr., Kenosha, was issued citations for driving too fast for conditions and operating while revoked.

11:41 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Lake Geneva Blvd. at Rush St. The driver, 21 year old Znairia S. Keys, Milwaukee, was issued a citation for operating while suspended and possession of THC.

01/06/22

2:20 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Lake Geneva Blvd. at Rush St. The driver, 21 year old Znairia Save Keys, Milwaukee, was issued citations for operating while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

8:36 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Hwy H at Center St. The driver, 40 year old, Daniel T. Szpara, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for non-registration of auto.

3:11 p.m.: An officer stopped a vehicle on Geneva St West of Broad St for no front plate. Driver did not have insurance, Officer gave verbal warning for both. Officer received consent from driver to search vehicle. Officer located THC in vehicle. The driver, 20 year old, Jalin D. Deleon, Delavan, was issued a citation for possession of THC.

3:51 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Hwy H at Minahan Rd. The driver, 40 year old, Tasha M. Loma, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for operating while suspended.

6:15 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to 201 N Edwards Blvd for a retail theft complaint. 64 year old, Arturo G. Soto, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for retail theft-price tag altering and 62 year old, Susana Avila, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for retail theft-price tag altering.

7:36 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to 200 block of Havenwood Dr for a noise complaint. 37 year old, Andrea N. Glover, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

9:25 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway H at Wheeler St. The driver, 18 year old Giovanni Vincent Galdine, Elkhorn, was issued a citation for operating without a valid license – first offense.

01/07/22

1:11 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Dodge St. at Warren St. The driver, 31 year old Michael R. Benedict, Lake Geneva, was issued citations for an IID violation, improper display of license plate/tag/decal, operating while revoked – alcohol related and bail jumping.

7:59 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the area of W. Main St. at Broad St. One of the drivers, 36 year old Corey James Watson, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for operating while suspended.

01/08/22

1:51 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Milwaukee St. at Center St. The driver, 29 year old Marcia Ann Ojeda, Lake Geneva, provided officers false identification and was issued citations for operating after registration suspension and obstructing an officer.

4:40 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Edwards Blvd. at Park Dr. The driver, 55 year old Jae I. Hwang, Bloomfield Hills, MI, was issued a citation for exceeding speed zones for travelling 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.

6:15 p.m.: While on patrol in the area of E. Townline Rd. at Wells St., an officer was flagged down by a driver who stated that their vehicle had been struck in a hit and run collision. After investigating, the officer located the driver, 42 year old Jorge A. Lopez Rivera, Burlington, and issued him citations for an IID violation, operating while revoked – alcohol related and hit and run.

10:57 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 120 at Highway 50. The driver, 23 year old Oscar Perez Manzanares Jr., Glendale Heights, IL, was issued a citation for violation of a red light.

11:33 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Broad St. at Dodge St. The driver, 27 year old Jon Hunter Jacobson, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

01/09/22

12:09 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on W. Main St. at Mill St. The driver, 43 year old Kevin Michael Daugherty, Racine, was issued a citation for operating while under the influence – first offense and subsequently released to a responsible party.

1:48 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Grant St. at Madison St. The driver, 41 year old Pablo S. Arzate, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for operating without a valid license – third offense within three years.

2:28 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Wisconsin St. at Broad St. The driver, 34 year old Lauren Christ Nocek, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for operating while under the influence – first offense and subsequently released to a responsible party.

1:01 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Main St. for a report of two subjects fighting. Upon arrival, an officer issued 20 year old Nicole Mathis, Lake Geneva, citations for disorderly conduct and trespass to dwelling.