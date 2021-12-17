Juvenile arrested for threatening shooting at Lake Geneva’s Badger High School

A juvenile was taken into custody and faces criminal charges after threatening a school shooting at Badger High School on Friday, Dec. 17.

Schools across the nation were already on high alert because of posted videos of a nationwide TikTok challenge encouraging school violence on Dec. 17.

On Friday at 8:57 a.m. the school resource officer at Badger High School received information that there was going to be a school shooting between 11 a.m. and 11:35 a.m. at Badger High School, Lake Geneva Police stated in a press release Friday afternoon.

This information was relayed to a Badger High School student via text message from an unknown telephone number.

Detectives with the City of Lake Geneva Police Department were able to track the phone number down to a juvenile resident of the Town of Geneva, just outside Lake Geneva.

Detectives interviewed this juvenile who admitted that they, in fact, sent the threatening text messages to a friend as a “joke” and was only trying to scare this friend.

Additionally, the juvenile attempted to hide the cellular telephone from detectives upon their arrival at the juvenile’s home.

Because of the threat, students and staff were released from the school at approximately 10 a.m.

The juvenile was taken into custody and turned over to Walworth County Juvenile Intake. Charges for Terrorist threats are going to be referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office on the juvenile.