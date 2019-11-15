Kenosha County Board chairman faces felony theft charge

Esposito allegedly loaded the three 4.75-gallon containers of Seal Best in the truck and placed the insulation materials on top of them. He then allegedly exited the store’s materials yard through the guard gate without having paid for the Seal Best, which was valued at $209 per container.

The employee told police that store records indicated that Esposito paid for several insulation items that day, but not the Seal Best.

Police said store surveillance video showed that the Seal Best containers were not visible underneath the other insulation materials.

Police then went to Esposito’s home in Pleasant Prairie, where they asked him about the Seal Best containers. The complaint says Esposito admitted to being at Menards that day, where he bought only insulation and plywood.

When asked about the Seal Best, Esposito reportedly said he did take the containers, but that he had paid for them.

The complaint says Esposito was unable to produce a receipt for the Seal Best.

Esposito was booked into the Kenosha County Jail on Nov. 2, but Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth made the decision to release Esposito without bond, his release paperwork stating that he would be charged via summons and complaint.