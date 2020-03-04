You are the owner of this article.
Lake Geneva fire department reports latest firefighter calls

Fire calls logo

By Scott Williams/swilliams@lakegenevanews.net

 Scott Williams

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:

Jan. 31

4:13 p.m.: 812 Wrigley Drive, rescue or EMS standby.

2:41 p.m.: 600 N. Bloomfield Road, vehicle accident with injuries.

Jan. 29

9:44 a.m.: 5797 Highway 36, Burlington, rescue/emergency medical call.

5:30 a.m.: 1470 S. Boulder Ridge Drive, town of Lyons, medical assist.

Jan. 28

8:33 p.m.: 912 Grant St., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

7:55 a.m.: W4080 state Highway 50, town of Geneva, detector activation,no fire.

Jan. 27

9:12 p.m.: 201 N. Edwards Boulevard, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

Jan. 26

6:26 p.m.: 291 W. Evergreen, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

1:14 p.m.: 1251 W. Townline Road, authorized controlled burning.

Jan. 24

1:02 p.m.: 6722 state Highway 50, town of Lyons, rescue/emergency medical call.

12:07 a.m.: W3448 Linton Road, town of Linn, rescue/emergency medical call.

Jan. 23

8 a.m.: 220 E. South St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Jan. 22

9:28 p.m.: 1152 Wells St., hazardous condition.

7:48 p.m.: 1103 Pleasant St., building fire.

1:29 p.m.: State Highway 50 and North Edwards Boulevard, vehicle accident with injuries.

6:27 a.m.: Springfield Road and state Highway 12, Elkhorn, vehicle accident with injuries.

Jan. 21

11:10 p.m.: N3304 Acacia Road, Elkhorn, rescue/emergency medical call.

4:11 p.m.: Cemetery Road and Elkhorn Road, vehicle accident with injuries.

Jan. 18

3:31 p.m.: 6722 state Highway 50, town of Lyons, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

Jan. 17

10:24 p.m.: 111 Center St., alarm system sounded, no fire.

Jan. 16

4:42 p.m.: 737 W. Main St., smoke scare, odor of smoke.

3:59 p.m.: N1708 Elm St., town of Linn, rescue/emergency medical call.

3:06 p.m.: 201 N. Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle/pedestrian accident.

Jan. 15

2:10 p.m.: 700 N. Edwards Boulevard, gas leak.

Jan. 12

2:28 p.m.: westbound state Highway 12, town of Geneva, passenger vehicle fire.

6:33 a.m.: 6722 state Highway 50, town of Lyons, rescue/emergency medical call.

Jan. 11

10:22 p.m.: 500 Commercial Court, alarm sounded due to malfunction.

Jan. 10

2:13 p.m.: 600 N. Bloomfield Road, removal of victim from stalled elevator.

Jan. 8

6:30 a.m.: 500 Commercial Court, sprinkler activation due to malfunction.

Jan. 7

9:09 p.m.: 945 Lake Geneva Boulevard, sprinkler activation, no fire.

Jan. 6

7:15 p.m.: East Main Street and North Edwards Boulevard, special type of incident.

Jan. 5

10:55 a.m.: Hillside and County Road B, town of Linn, extrication of victim from vehicle.

8:59 a.m.: 751 W. Walworth, Genoa City, building fire.

Jan. 4

12:51 p.m.: 240 N. Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle accident, no injuries.

12:26 p.m.: 220 E. South St., detector activation, no fire.

Jan. 3

6:25 p.m.: 573 Southwind Drive, combustible/flammable gas/liquid condition.

Jan. 2

6:41 a.m.: state Highway 50 and Chapin Road, town of Geneva, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

