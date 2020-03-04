Lake Geneva fire department reports latest firefighter calls

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:
Jan. 31
4:13 p.m.: 812 Wrigley Drive, rescue or EMS standby.
2:41 p.m.: 600 N. Bloomfield Road, vehicle accident with injuries.
Jan. 29
9:44 a.m.: 5797 Highway 36, Burlington, rescue/emergency medical call.
5:30 a.m.: 1470 S. Boulder Ridge Drive, town of Lyons, medical assist.
Jan. 28
8:33 p.m.: 912 Grant St., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.
7:55 a.m.: W4080 state Highway 50, town of Geneva, detector activation,no fire.
Jan. 27
9:12 p.m.: 201 N. Edwards Boulevard, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
Jan. 26
6:26 p.m.: 291 W. Evergreen, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
1:14 p.m.: 1251 W. Townline Road, authorized controlled burning.
Jan. 24
1:02 p.m.: 6722 state Highway 50, town of Lyons, rescue/emergency medical call.
12:07 a.m.: W3448 Linton Road, town of Linn, rescue/emergency medical call.
Jan. 23
8 a.m.: 220 E. South St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
Jan. 22
9:28 p.m.: 1152 Wells St., hazardous condition.
7:48 p.m.: 1103 Pleasant St., building fire.
1:29 p.m.: State Highway 50 and North Edwards Boulevard, vehicle accident with injuries.
6:27 a.m.: Springfield Road and state Highway 12, Elkhorn, vehicle accident with injuries.
Jan. 21
11:10 p.m.: N3304 Acacia Road, Elkhorn, rescue/emergency medical call.
4:11 p.m.: Cemetery Road and Elkhorn Road, vehicle accident with injuries.
Jan. 18
3:31 p.m.: 6722 state Highway 50, town of Lyons, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
Jan. 17
10:24 p.m.: 111 Center St., alarm system sounded, no fire.
Jan. 16
4:42 p.m.: 737 W. Main St., smoke scare, odor of smoke.
3:59 p.m.: N1708 Elm St., town of Linn, rescue/emergency medical call.
3:06 p.m.: 201 N. Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle/pedestrian accident.
Jan. 15
2:10 p.m.: 700 N. Edwards Boulevard, gas leak.
Jan. 12
2:28 p.m.: westbound state Highway 12, town of Geneva, passenger vehicle fire.
6:33 a.m.: 6722 state Highway 50, town of Lyons, rescue/emergency medical call.
Jan. 11
10:22 p.m.: 500 Commercial Court, alarm sounded due to malfunction.
Jan. 10
2:13 p.m.: 600 N. Bloomfield Road, removal of victim from stalled elevator.
Jan. 8
6:30 a.m.: 500 Commercial Court, sprinkler activation due to malfunction.
Jan. 7
9:09 p.m.: 945 Lake Geneva Boulevard, sprinkler activation, no fire.
Jan. 6
7:15 p.m.: East Main Street and North Edwards Boulevard, special type of incident.
Jan. 5
10:55 a.m.: Hillside and County Road B, town of Linn, extrication of victim from vehicle.
8:59 a.m.: 751 W. Walworth, Genoa City, building fire.
Jan. 4
12:51 p.m.: 240 N. Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle accident, no injuries.
12:26 p.m.: 220 E. South St., detector activation, no fire.
Jan. 3
6:25 p.m.: 573 Southwind Drive, combustible/flammable gas/liquid condition.
Jan. 2
6:41 a.m.: state Highway 50 and Chapin Road, town of Geneva, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.