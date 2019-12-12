Lake Geneva firefighter calls

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:
Nov. 21
5:22 p.m.: W4240 state Highway 50, carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.
3:05 a.m.: 1022 Williams St., power line down.
Nov. 18
5:15 p.m.: Interchange North & Sage Street, vehicle accident/general cleanup.
4:03 p.m.: State Highway 120 & State Highway 12, vehicle accident/general cleanup.
Nov. 17
3:15 a.m.: 1416 Church St., town of Lyons, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
Nov. 16
3:34 p.m.: 1115 Motor Drive, Burlington, rescue.emergency medical call.
Nov. 13
12:06 a.m.: State Highway 12 & State Highway 50, animal problem.
Nov. 11
4:21 a.m.: W4238 Oriole Drive, town of Linn, vehicle accident with injuries.
12:57 a.m.: N2020 Court Road H, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
Nov. 10
2:14 p.m.: 1020 Center St., brush or brush with grass fire.
Nov. 8
5:30 p.m.: 1770 Court Road NN, Elkhorn, rescue/emergency medical call.
11:21 a.m.: 535 Sage St., malicious/mischievous false call.
Nov. 7
4:06 p.m.: N3440 state Highway 67, Elkhorn, building fire.
Nov. 6
3:39 p.m.: 710 Williams St., gas leak.
7:47 a.m.: County Road U & State Highway 12, Genoa City, rescue/emergency medical call.
Nov. 5
10:52 a.m.: 741 Marshall St., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.
7:25 a.m.: N473 Zenda Road, town of Linn, cultivated grain or crop fire.
Nov. 4
9:35 a.m.: W3794 S. Deer Drive, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
Nov. 3
4:41 p.m.: 6722 State Highway 50, town of Lyons, medical assist/assist EMS crew.