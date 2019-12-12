Lake Geneva firefighter calls

Lake Geneva firefighter calls

By Scott Williams

 Scott Williams

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:

Nov. 21

5:22 p.m.: W4240 state Highway 50, carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

3:05 a.m.: 1022 Williams St., power line down.

Nov. 18

5:15 p.m.: Interchange North & Sage Street, vehicle accident/general cleanup.

4:03 p.m.: State Highway 120 & State Highway 12, vehicle accident/general cleanup.

Nov. 17

3:15 a.m.: 1416 Church St., town of Lyons, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

Nov. 16

3:34 p.m.: 1115 Motor Drive, Burlington, rescue.emergency medical call.

Nov. 13

12:06 a.m.: State Highway 12 & State Highway 50, animal problem.

Nov. 11

4:21 a.m.: W4238 Oriole Drive, town of Linn, vehicle accident with injuries.

12:57 a.m.: N2020 Court Road H, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

Nov. 10

2:14 p.m.: 1020 Center St., brush or brush with grass fire.

Nov. 8

5:30 p.m.: 1770 Court Road NN, Elkhorn, rescue/emergency medical call.

11:21 a.m.: 535 Sage St., malicious/mischievous false call.

Nov. 7

4:06 p.m.: N3440 state Highway 67, Elkhorn, building fire.

Nov. 6

3:39 p.m.: 710 Williams St., gas leak.

7:47 a.m.: County Road U & State Highway 12, Genoa City, rescue/emergency medical call.

Nov. 5

10:52 a.m.: 741 Marshall St., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

7:25 a.m.: N473 Zenda Road, town of Linn, cultivated grain or crop fire.

Nov. 4

9:35 a.m.: W3794 S. Deer Drive, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

Nov. 3

4:41 p.m.: 6722 State Highway 50, town of Lyons, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

