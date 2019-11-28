Lake Geneva firefighter calls

Lake Geneva firefighter calls

Fire calls

By Scott Williams

 Scott Williams

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:

Oct. 31

9:51 a.m.: 220 E. South St., local alarm system, malicious false alarm.

9:20 a.m.: 500 Commercial Court, alarm sounded due to malfunction.

Oct. 30

1:50 p.m.: 7032 Clover Court, town of Lyons, assist invalid.

Oct. 29

12:07 a.m.: 1110 N. Pheasant Court, Elkhorn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

Oct. 26

4:22 p.m.: Maxwell Street & West Main Street, vehicle accident with injuries.

Oct. 24

4:15 p.m.: 900 Wisconsin St., rescue or EMS standby.

2:17 p.m.: 1066 Clausen Road, Burlington, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

11:39 a.m.: 6111 Water St., town of Lyons, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

Oct. 22

3:39 p.m.: Campbell Street & South Lakeshore Drive, hazardous condition.

Oct. 21

2:32 p.m.: 1118 Lake Geneva Boulevard, power line down.

Oct. 20

6:35 a.m.: 1724 W. Main St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Oct. 19

2:18 p.m.: 999 Wells St., alarm system sounded, no fire.

Oct. 18

11:32 p.m.: N2323 Walberg Road, Burlington, vehicle accident with injuries.

6:35 p.m.: 220 E. South St., rescue or EMS standby.

4:29 p.m.: Bonnie Brae Lane & West South Street, vehicle accident with injuries.

Oct. 17

11:56 a.m.: 7036 Grand Geneva Way, rescue/emergency medical call.

Oct. 16

10:26 a.m.: 999 Wells St., electrical wiring/equipment problem.

Oct. 15

5:36 p.m.: 1793 state Highway 120, rescue/emergency medical call.

Oct. 14

1:25 a.m.: Wells Street & West Main Street, vehicle accident without injuries.

Oct. 13

10:34 a.m.: 200 block of Broad Street, rescue or EMS standby.

Oct. 12

9:45 a.m.: 200 block of Broad Street, rescue or EMS standby.

2:48 a.m.: 945 Lake Geneva Boulevard, sprinkler activation due to malfunction.

Oct. 11

6:37 p.m.: 220 E. South St., rescue or EMS standby.

Oct. 10

5:51 p.m.: 145 E. Laurie St., cooking fire contained.

Oct. 9

3:59 p.m.: Artesian Senior Living, 6722 state Highway 50, rescue/emergency medical.

3:39 p.m.: State Highway 120 & State Highway 12, vehicle accident with injuries.

12:21 p.m.: 400 S. Edwards Boulevard, animal rescue.

11:14 a.m.: Linn Pier/Black Point, search for person in water.

Oct. 7

7:14 a.m.: Wrigley Drive & West Main Street, vehicle accident with injuries.

Oct. 5

9:45 p.m.: N3190 Cherry Road, rescue or EMS standby.

Oct. 3

9:34 p.m.: 1051 Mobile St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

2:17 p.m.: 1086 Wells St., alarm system sounded, no fire.

