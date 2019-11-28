Lake Geneva firefighter calls

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:
Oct. 31
9:51 a.m.: 220 E. South St., local alarm system, malicious false alarm.
9:20 a.m.: 500 Commercial Court, alarm sounded due to malfunction.
Oct. 30
1:50 p.m.: 7032 Clover Court, town of Lyons, assist invalid.
Oct. 29
12:07 a.m.: 1110 N. Pheasant Court, Elkhorn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
Oct. 26
4:22 p.m.: Maxwell Street & West Main Street, vehicle accident with injuries.
Oct. 24
4:15 p.m.: 900 Wisconsin St., rescue or EMS standby.
2:17 p.m.: 1066 Clausen Road, Burlington, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
11:39 a.m.: 6111 Water St., town of Lyons, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
Oct. 22
3:39 p.m.: Campbell Street & South Lakeshore Drive, hazardous condition.
Oct. 21
2:32 p.m.: 1118 Lake Geneva Boulevard, power line down.
Oct. 20
6:35 a.m.: 1724 W. Main St., smoke detector activation, no fire.
Oct. 19
2:18 p.m.: 999 Wells St., alarm system sounded, no fire.
Oct. 18
11:32 p.m.: N2323 Walberg Road, Burlington, vehicle accident with injuries.
6:35 p.m.: 220 E. South St., rescue or EMS standby.
4:29 p.m.: Bonnie Brae Lane & West South Street, vehicle accident with injuries.
Oct. 17
11:56 a.m.: 7036 Grand Geneva Way, rescue/emergency medical call.
Oct. 16
10:26 a.m.: 999 Wells St., electrical wiring/equipment problem.
Oct. 15
5:36 p.m.: 1793 state Highway 120, rescue/emergency medical call.
Oct. 14
1:25 a.m.: Wells Street & West Main Street, vehicle accident without injuries.
Oct. 13
10:34 a.m.: 200 block of Broad Street, rescue or EMS standby.
Oct. 12
9:45 a.m.: 200 block of Broad Street, rescue or EMS standby.
2:48 a.m.: 945 Lake Geneva Boulevard, sprinkler activation due to malfunction.
Oct. 11
6:37 p.m.: 220 E. South St., rescue or EMS standby.
Oct. 10
5:51 p.m.: 145 E. Laurie St., cooking fire contained.
Oct. 9
3:59 p.m.: Artesian Senior Living, 6722 state Highway 50, rescue/emergency medical.
3:39 p.m.: State Highway 120 & State Highway 12, vehicle accident with injuries.
12:21 p.m.: 400 S. Edwards Boulevard, animal rescue.
11:14 a.m.: Linn Pier/Black Point, search for person in water.
Oct. 7
7:14 a.m.: Wrigley Drive & West Main Street, vehicle accident with injuries.
Oct. 5
9:45 p.m.: N3190 Cherry Road, rescue or EMS standby.
Oct. 3
9:34 p.m.: 1051 Mobile St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
2:17 p.m.: 1086 Wells St., alarm system sounded, no fire.