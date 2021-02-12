Lake Geneva ice sculpture damaged, police report filed

LAKE GENEVA – A police report has been filed after one of the downtown Lake Geneva ice sculptures was damaged.
An ice sculpture of a dapper looking gentleman with a top hat was in front of the Habberdapper, 253 Broad St. It was there as part of the ice sculpture walk throughout downtown that coincided with Winterfest.
“We pay for these and to have someone vandalize them after we paid a lot of money for these things, that is not right,” said Jeff Schoo, owner of Lake Geneva Spice Company, whose business is next to the Habberdapper.
He was hopeful that the vandal had been caught on video as there are cameras at the corner of Broad Street and Geneva Street. The Lake Geneva Regional News has reached to the Lake Geneva Police Department for any available footage.
It reportedly happened between Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Avant Cycle Cafe had an ice sculpture depicting a mug of coffee or hot beverage in front of its storefront
Clear Water Outdoor featured an ice sculpture of a hiker outside of its business
Fancy Fair Mall got into the Winterfest festivities, as it had an ice sculpture displayed outside of the mall
Geneva Gifts had an ice sculpture
Kilwins of Lake Geneva had an ice sculpture depicting some ice cream treats outside of its business during Winterfest
Overland clothing store had a wintry-themed ice sculpture featured outside of its business
Queen Bee Artisan Market displayed an ice sculpture of a queen bee-- of course-- outside of the mall
Diners at Sopra Bistro in downtown Lake Geneva were able to enjoy a meal, as well as an icy work of art during Winterfest
Thumbs Up Saloon got festive with its ice sculpture, as it had a sculpture depicting a mug of beer displayed outside of its establishment
