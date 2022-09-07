Lake Geneva man charged after police chase, and more of this week's criminal complaints

Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from Aug. 30 –Sept. 5. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Man charged after fleeing from police, crashing

Mario O. Morales, 34, of 642 Jefferson Ave., Lake Geneva, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked-first offense. The incident took place on July 29 at HWY 50 and S. Como Rd. in the Town of Geneva. When the officer pursued the vehicle with his siren initiated and lights flashing, the defendant passed a vehicle on the right shoulder and began to accelerate at a high rate of speed. The sergeant pursued the vehicle for 0.1 miles, all of which was in Walworth County. The pursuit came to an end at 642 Jefferson St. when the driver crashed his motorcycle. Morales was found to have prior convictions for operating while revoked with the defendant not having had his full operating privileges reinstated.

Inmate charged after spitting at correctional officers

Nithanyl J. Delaney, 19, of 917 E. Milwaukee Street, Whitewater, has been charged with felony bail jumping and assault by prisoners. On Aug. 21, Delaney, who is an inmate at the Walworth County Jail in Elkhorn, spit on correctional staff.

The defendant was being resistive toward officers and after falling to the floor in which four officers then had to carry him, he spit at one of the correctional officers.

Later, when the defendant was asked why he spit at the officer, he denied doing so. When shown surveillance video of him spitting, he said he blacked out during that time period and didn’t remember.

Lake Geneva man pulled over, cocaine found in vehicle

Steven L. Rowe, 49, of W3785 Lakeview Park Dr., Lake Geneva, has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of cocaine. Rowe was pulled over in the City of Delavan on Aug. 25 for a non-operating headlight.

The defendant gave consent for the officers to search the vehicle, during which officers found cocaine in the center console.