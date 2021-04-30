Lake Geneva man charged with possession of meth after Elkhorn traffic stop

ELKHORN — Meth was reportedly found in vehicle after a Lake Geneva man was pulled over for almost causing a car crash in Elkhorn.

Seth Gayhart, 24, of the 520 block of Haskins St., Lake Geneva, is being charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle reportedly failed to yield the right of way for another vehicle, causing the other vehicle to aggressively brake to avoid crashing. Officers made contact with the driver who was identified as Gayhart.

During the stop, police ran a K9 around the vehicle and reportedly found two bags of a white, crystalized substance under the driver's seat that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers also found used hypodermic needles in the center console, a glass pipe with marijuana residue under the seat and a small glass pipe used to smoke meth.