Lake Geneva man charged with sexually assaulting two children in Lake Geneva and Kenosha

LAKE GENEVA — A man reportedly sexually assaulted two children he was related to, both under the age of 16.

Barry Brill, 43, of the 1150 block of Center St., is being charged in Walworth county with first degree child sexual assault — sexual contact with a child under age 13; sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and two counts of incest.

He is also charged with two counts of repeat sexual assault in Kenosha County.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police observed the forensic interviews of two children who reported sexual assault on Dec. 27, 2021.

The first child reported that two months earlier, Brill had sat down on the couch next to here and began to touch her private parts. The child got up from the couch to escape Brill when she reportedly heard Brill taking a picture on his phone. The child said that similar incidents have happened when they lived with Brill in Kenosha.

The second child reported that about a month earlier, Brill came to her bedroom to say goodnight and began to rub the child's private parts. The child stated that this happened every night and similar incidents occurred when she lived with Brill in Kenosha. The child also reported that she was scared of Brill because he would walk around the home with a gun on his waist.