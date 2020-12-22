 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva man reportedly used another's social security number to buy truck

LAKE GENEVA — A Lake Geneva man has been charged after he reportedly used a woman’s social security number to buy a truck.

According to the criminal complaint:

Fredy C. Lopez Martinez, 42, is being charged with one count of identity theft with financial gain after allegedly applying for a loan to buy a truck with a social security number that was not his in April of 2018.

Police discovered that the social security number Martinez used actually belonged to a female who lives in Alabama.

Martinez denied knowing the Alabama woman and used her social security number without her permission.

When asked how he came up with the number, he said someone said if he gave them money he could work and have a Social Security number. 

