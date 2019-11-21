The following cases have been filed recently in Lake Geneva Municipal Court.
Jacob Calvin Bailey, 23, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer.Brigitte Carlson, 46, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.
Anthony Jerome Chariton, 43, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of battery.
Samantha Krystal Decaro, 25, town of Bloomfield, has been cited on suspicion of theft-movable property.
Pamela J. Dickman, 50, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of truancy-parent permitting.
Ryan Patrick Doran, 18, Trevor, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samantha Barbara Frost, 18, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Alan Gustafson, 65, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Jade Juliana Hamm, 23, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct and operating left of center line.
Linda B. Jennison, 57, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Mary Lou Kane, 65, Bridgeview, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.
Keith Walter Laur, 66, Fox Point, has been cited on suspicion of theft-movable property.
Anthony J. Miller, 19, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Jason Daniel Pekny, 41, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Camilla Bezarra Pinho Ferro, 32, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer.
Daniel Gerard Saldanha, 35, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Kyle W. Santiago, 18, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melanie S. Schlaiss, 39, town of Bloomfield, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Julie R. Schwartz, 47, Fort Atkinson, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.
Michael Paul Scott-Williams, 20, Salem, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC and violating a red traffic signal.
Cyle Seger Stinett, 18, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and two incidents of non-registration of an auto.