Lake Geneva Municipal Court

Linda B. Jennison, 57, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Mary Lou Kane, 65, Bridgeview, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.

Keith Walter Laur, 66, Fox Point, has been cited on suspicion of theft-movable property.

Anthony J. Miller, 19, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.

Jason Daniel Pekny, 41, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Camilla Bezarra Pinho Ferro, 32, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Daniel Gerard Saldanha, 35, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Kyle W. Santiago, 18, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melanie S. Schlaiss, 39, town of Bloomfield, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Julie R. Schwartz, 47, Fort Atkinson, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.