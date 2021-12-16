Lake Geneva Police adding extra school security after Tik Tok video promoting violence

The Lake Geneva Police Department announced on Facebook that they will have extra police presence at all Lake Geneva schools on Friday, Dec. 17, due to a Tik Tok video promoting national school violence.
The police department posted on Facebook on Thursday, Dec. 16, that they were aware of the Tik Tok video.
“Our Department is not investigating any specific threats to any of our schools but we will have an extra police presence at all Lake Geneva schools on Friday, December 17th.”
The post goes on to say, “As always, if you see something, say something. Feel free to say hi to any of our crew, they are looking forward to seeing everyone before the upcoming Christmas break!”
In photos: Elkhorn releases its 2021 Christmas card and a look at cards from years past
A holiday tradition continues
A Candle in every Window 1996 by Jan Castle Reed.jpg
A holiday stroll to remember 2018 by T. James Carson.jpg
A Quiet Country Christamas 2013 by T. James Carson .jpg
A Victorian Christmas 2010 by Jan Castle Reed
Bringing home the Christmas tree 2009 by Jan Castle Reed
Children's Christmas Fantasy 2005 by Jan Castle Reed
Christmas at the Webster House 2002 by Jan Castle Reed
Christmas morning greeting 1998 by Jan Castle Reed
Christmas remembering friends old and new 2016 by T. James Carson
Eklhorn's first school house watercolor by Cecile Johnson
Elk horn 1999 by Earl Gustaveson
Elkhorn's 25th annual Christmas parade 2006 by Jan Castle Reed
He's making a list and checking it twice 2020 by T. James Carson
It's a Wonderful Life in Elkhorn 2014 by T. James Carson
It's never too early to Christmas shop 2004 by Jan Castle Reed
It's Rudolph by a nose 2017 by T. James Carson
Nativity by Cecile Johnson
Room at the Inn 1997 by Jan Castle Reed
Santa on Parade HoHoHo 2015 by T. James Carson
Symbols of Christmas 2007 by Jan Castle Reed
The Christmas Concert 2008 by Jan Castle Reed
The Glow of Christmas 2003 by Jan Castle Reed
The picturesque Belfry Theater watercolor by Cecile Johnson
The Sleighride 2000 by Jan Castle Reed
The Sound of Music by the Elkhorn Band 2019 by T. James Carson
Winter visitors 2001 by Jan Castle Reed
