Lake Geneva Police adding extra school security after Tik Tok video promoting violence

The Lake Geneva Police Department announced on Facebook that they will have extra police presence at all Lake Geneva schools on Friday, Dec. 17, due to a Tik Tok video promoting national school violence.

The police department posted on Facebook on Thursday, Dec. 16, that they were aware of the Tik Tok video.

“Our Department is not investigating any specific threats to any of our schools but we will have an extra police presence at all Lake Geneva schools on Friday, December 17th.”

The post goes on to say, “As always, if you see something, say something. Feel free to say hi to any of our crew, they are looking forward to seeing everyone before the upcoming Christmas break!”