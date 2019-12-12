Lake Geneva police blotter

Nov. 30
2:27 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on South Lakeshore Drive near Campbell Street cited Abel C. Vences, 33, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating under the influence–first offense, operating without a valid license and operating left of center.
Nov. 26
1:46 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 15-year-old girl from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 25
1:16 p.m.: An officer responding to a reported traffic crash in the 200 block of Broad Street cited Lee M. Tisa, 56, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of unsafe backing of a vehicle and failure to notify police of an accident.
Nov. 24
8:32 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 600 block of Wells Street arrested Konrad Allen Sturgeon, 34, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of battery and disorderly conduct.
12:40 a.m.: An officer responding to a Geneva Street Municipal Lot cited Leticia S. Lehman, 20, East Troy, on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Nov. 23
9:04 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Melanie Malia Smith, 28, Brookfield, on suspicion of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle–passenger.
4:31 p.m.: An officer responding to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited Gregory J. Honse, 35, Clinton, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
Nov. 22
12:54 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on South Street near Romin Road cited Marco Antonio Gonzalez Vences, 21, Fontana, on suspicion of operating without a valid license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 20
10:47 a.m.: An officer checking a business at 260 Broad St. cited Kimberly C. Freely, 43, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of no licensed operator on premise.
7:35 a.m.: An officer at Lake Geneva Middle School cited a 13-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of habitual truancy.
7:20 a.m.: An officer dispatched to North Bloomfield Road, Lot 600, cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of reckless driving-endanger safety.
Nov. 19
3:22 p.m.: Officers near West Main Street and Center Street arrested Robert William Roscher, 54, Sharon, on suspicion of disorderly conduct with an enhancer of use of a dangerous weapon.
Nov. 18
6 p.m.: An officer in the 600 block of Southwind Drive cited Michael J. Fischer, 40, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of theft-simple less then $50.
5 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a car crash near County Highway H and Sage Street cited Maria M. Poplawska Goetzen, 62, Beloit, on suspicion of operating without required lamps lit.
Nov. 17
8:30 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Wrigley Drive near Broad Street cited Sean William Clark, 29, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating after revocation-alcohol related, failure to obey traffic sign/signal, and failure to have an IID installed in the vehicle.
Nov. 10
4:22 p.m.: An officer checking a business at Broad Street near Geneva Street cited Shad A. Branen, 58, Burlington, on suspicion of no licensed operator on premise.
2:37 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Wells Street cited Guillermo Romo, 21, Capron, Illinois, on suspicion of operating under the influence–second offense, operating without a valid license-third offense and reckless driving–endangering safety.
Nov. 8
2:21 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard referred recommended charges on Travis Hogan, 24, Milwaukee, on suspicion of felony retail theft.
Nov. 3
3:18 p.m.: An officer checking a business at Wrigley Drive near Center Street cited William E. Strangeway, 60, Franklin, on suspicion of no licensed operator on premise.
2:59 p.m.: An officer checking a business on Center Street near West Main Street cited John S. Lindsey, 40, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of no licensed operator on premise.
12:25 p.m.: Officers checking a business at 281 Edwards Boulevard cited David A. Burns, 51, West Allis, on suspicion of no licensed operator on premise.
Oct. 3
3:30 p.m.: An officer checking a business on Wrigley Drive near West Main Street cited Nancy L. Trilla, 63, Fontana, on suspicion of no licensed operator on premise.
Dec. 1
11:05 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Minihan Road near Interchange North cited Milton Jose Rodriguez Santiago, 37, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:28 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash in the 800 block of South Lakeshore Drive cited Marco Antonio Gonzalez Vences, 21, Fontana, on suspicion of failure to notify police of accident, hit and run-property adjacent to highway, driving too fast for conditions, and operating without a valid license