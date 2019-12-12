Lake Geneva police blotter

4:31 p.m.: An officer responding to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited Gregory J. Honse, 35, Clinton, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.

Nov. 22

12:54 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on South Street near Romin Road cited Marco Antonio Gonzalez Vences, 21, Fontana, on suspicion of operating without a valid license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 20

10:47 a.m.: An officer checking a business at 260 Broad St. cited Kimberly C. Freely, 43, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of no licensed operator on premise.

7:35 a.m.: An officer at Lake Geneva Middle School cited a 13-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of habitual truancy.

7:20 a.m.: An officer dispatched to North Bloomfield Road, Lot 600, cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of reckless driving-endanger safety.

Nov. 19

3:22 p.m.: Officers near West Main Street and Center Street arrested Robert William Roscher, 54, Sharon, on suspicion of disorderly conduct with an enhancer of use of a dangerous weapon.

Nov. 18