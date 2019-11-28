Lake Geneva pollce blotter

Nov. 17

1:58 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop in the 500 block of Broad Street cited John M. Lesniak III, 27, Woodstock, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence and unsafe lane deviation.

Nov. 15

12:56 p.m.: An officer dispatched to state Highway 50 near Edwards Boulevard for a traffic accident cited Merle L. Pieler, 78, Richmond, Illinois, on suspicion of violating a traffic control signal.

7:40 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl, both of Lake Geneva, on suspicion of habitual truancy.

Nov. 14

11:31 p.m.: An officer responding to a traffic accident near South Street and Elm Street cited Eric L. Rucks, 33, town of Bloomfield, on suspicion of operating while under the influence-third offense, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle-driver, operating without required lamps lighted, operating while revoked, and vehicle operator flee/elude officer.

4:22 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited Julian J. Patty, 19, Delavan, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.