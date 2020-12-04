Lake Geneva stabbing suspect: ‘I think I was going to kill her and was going to take her car, with her dead body in it’

LAKE GENEVA – The man accused of stabbing a woman he knew in the Lake Geneva Walmart parking lot in the early hours of Nov. 25 reportedly told police, “When I think back, I think I was going to kill her and was going to take her car, with her dead body in it, back to Janesville.”

That is according to the criminal complaint for 29-year-old Marcos Garcia, of Janesville, who has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury and bail jumping.

According to his criminal complaint released Friday, Dec. 4:

At approximately 2:53 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Lake Geneva Walmart, where police found the victim lying on her back near the grocery entrance of the store.

The victim told police that she was looking at her phone when Garcia attempted to take the phone away and then began to stab her in the neck. Blood started to gush from her neck.

She was able to get out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and run through the parking lot to try to get help. She was later transported to Aurora Summit Medical Center, where she underwent surgery to repair the carotid artery that had been cut.