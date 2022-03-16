Lake Geneva teen charged with stealing Xboxs in Whitewater, posting it on Yik Yak

A 19-year-old Lake Geneva man is facing four charges in connection with a burglary that happened in Whitewater after he reportedly posted photos of the stolen items on Yik Yak.

Travis Adam Bates reportedly illegally entered a residence between Feb. 11 and 12 and stole property including a PlayStation 4, two PlayStation 4 controllers, an Xbox One, two Xbox One controllers, and two headsets.

The owner of the items that were taken reportedly told the responding Officer from the Whitewater Police Department that he did not give consent to take the property.

The officer spoke with the property owner who showed him a photograph reported of the app Yik Yak, an anonymous posting app, that read “Baseball house def not throwing anytime soon #thanks for the consoles.” The post was sent on Feb. 12 and it since had been deleted.

A detective obtained a search warrant for Yik Yak and found the author of the post to be Travis Adams Bates, the defendant.

Bates, while being interviewed by the detective, denied having a Yik Yak account and claimed that he doesn’t post on Yik Yak. Later, upon leaving the house, the detective called a GameStop in Lake Geneva and provided the serial number that matched the stolen Xbox One.

GameStop also provided a receipt of the transaction made by the defendant who sold the Xbox One to the GameStop.

Further along in the investigation, a second suspect by the name of Cole Poorman was found to have a PlayStation 4 in his room that also matched the serial number of the stolen console.

The detective reportedly reviewed the video surveillance footage that showed the defendant with the gaming consoles and headsets and controllers in Poorman’s arms.