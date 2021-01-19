Lake Geneva woman arrested for fourth OWI, said she had three glasses of wine

DELAVAN — A Lake Geneva woman received her fourth OWI after she was arrested for reportedly driving intoxicated in the town of Delavan.
Michelle Heuser, 60, of the N3300 block of Hickory Road, Lake Geneva, is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence — fourth offense and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration — fourth offense.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers arrested Heuser after police and neighbors witnessed Heuser driving while intoxicated at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the 2000 block of Hillcrest Drive.
Heuser reportedly told officers that she had three glasses of wine. Her blood alcohol concentration level was reportedly .164, twice the state's legal driving limit.
Officers also reportedly found marijuana on the floor of the driver's side inside her vehicle.
