Lake Geneva woman charged after reportedly using fake names to get drugs

GENEVA — A Lake Geneva woman has been charged after she allegedly used fake names to purchase medication from a Town of Geneva pharmacy.
Amy Funderburk, 39, of the N2000 block of County Road H, Lake Geneva, is charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud (second and subsequent offense), identity theft (financial gain) and felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to a pharmacy for a report of a prescription fraud complaint that took place Jan. 2, Jan. 4 and Jan. 6. Officers made contact with the pharmacist who told police that a prescription was called in by a woman who claimed to be an employee of an Illinois dentistry.
The woman, who was later identified by the pharmacist as Funderburk, purchased Tramadol which was allegedly prescribed to a Lisa Szalanski.
A couple days later, Funderburk purchased Tramadol and Amoxicillin prescribed for a Trey Ross, who Funderburk claimed to be her fiancé, and Ketorolac prescribed for Funderburk.
Then on Jan. 6, Funderburk identified herself as Amy Morris and purchased another prescription of Tramadol under that name.
The pharmacist told police that the prescriptions were allegedly prescribed by a doctor named Yong Chang. Police contact Chang who said that he had never prescribed medication for a Morris, Ross, Szalanski or Funderburk.
Police then made contact with Funderburk who claimed that her roommate had called in the prescriptions to get her in trouble. Funderburk also claimed that she never provided other names to purchase the medication.
Funderburk was previously convicted of four counts of misappropriate ID information to obtain money, a felony offense. She was released on bond at the time of purchasing medication from the pharmacy.