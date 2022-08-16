Lake Geneva Woman charged with stabbing roommate early Thursday morning

Danielle N. Pablos, 40, of 250 S Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva, has been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of tetrahydrocannabinols-PTAC, as a party to a crime.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 11, officers responded to a residence located on Edwards Boulevard in Lake Geneva for a man with stab wounds. One of the officers observed a bloody towel over his arm and had a small, but deep cut on his bicep.

Then man said that he was driving home from the bar and got a flat tire. He then claimed that a random person stabbed him the arm. Officers spoke with Pablos, the defendant, who said that the man had been living with her and had been roommates since January and helped pay rent.

The defendant stated that the man wanted to be in a relationship, but she did not want to be in a relationship with him. She said she woken up when her doorbell rang and it was her roommate, who said he needed a ride to the hospital because he had been stabbed. Pablos claimed she had no knowledge of how he got stabbed.

The man was treated by EMS and transported to Lakeland Hospital for further treatment. No blood was observed inside or outside of the man’s vehicle; however there were large amounts of blood in other areas of the residence.

A detective was called in and obtained a search warrant at the residence because of the incident. Inside the residence, along with pearl handled switchblade knife that had blood on it, several items of marijuana paraphernalia as well as several buds of marijuana were also found.

At the hospital, the man said he had been at the residence and had gotten up to go to the closet when the defendant stabbed him in the arm. The defendant stated to him that he needed to stay out of her belongings and thought he was taking her items.