Lake Geneva's Badger High dismisses early after TikTok threat specific to Badger, police investigating

Lake Geneva’s Badger High School dismissed students early on Friday, Dec. 17, after the school received a threat specific to Badger High School as part of the nationwide TikTok challenge promoting national school violence on Dec. 17.

The students were dismissed at 10 a.m.

In a Facebook post, District Administrator James Gottinger said, “This action is being taken, even though we feel the threat is not credible, to error on the side of the safety of our students.”

In addition, all Friday after school activities were canceled.

Since this threat was specific to Badger High School, all other Lake Geneva Schools were still remaining open (Lake Geneva Middle School, Star Center, Eastview, and Central-Denison). However, parents were told if they wanted to excuse their child from the remainder of the day at these schools, they could contact the school office.

The Facebook post from Gottinger said, “We want to take a moment to share with families that we always take threats seriously. We are working jointly with the Lake Geneva Police Department to continue to investigate this threat.”