Look who's in Lake Geneva Municipal Court

The following cases have been filed recently in Lake Geneva Municipal Court.
Maria B. Ayala, 17, Lake Geneva has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.
Shad Anthony Branen, 58, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of no licensed operator on premises.
David Andrew Burns, 51, West Allis, has been cited on suspicion of no licensed operator on premises.
Kelly M. Fino, 33, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Michael J. Fischer, 40, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of theft-movable property.
Kimberly Christine Freely, 43, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of no licensed operator on premises.
Jovani Gonzalez Vences, 17, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and operating without a valid license.
Marco Antonio Gonzalez Vences, 20, Fontana, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, hit-and-run, driving too fast for conditions, failure to notify police of an accident and two incidents of operating without a valid license.
Gregory Joseph Honse, 35, Clinton, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.
Catherine Lee Kraemer, 56, Gages Lake, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Leticia Sinai Lehman, 20, East Troy, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
John M. Lesniak III, 27, Woodstock, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and unsafe lane deviation.
Alyssa Beth Miranda, 26, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of trespassing to land.
Julian Jaied Patty, 19, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.
Brandan L. Price, 24, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Milton Jose Rodriguez Santiago, 37, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.
Melanie Malia Smith, 28, Brookfield, has been cited on suspicion of possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
Lee Michael Tisa, 63, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of failure to notify police of an accident.
Nancy L. Trilla, 62, Fontana, has been cited on suspicion of no licensed operator on premises.
Abel C. Vences, 33, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Gabriela Yanez Ortiz, 21, Capron, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.