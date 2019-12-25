Look who's in Lake Geneva Municipal Court

The following cases have been filed recently in Lake Geneva Municipal Court.

Maria B. Ayala, 17, Lake Geneva has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.

Shad Anthony Branen, 58, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of no licensed operator on premises.

David Andrew Burns, 51, West Allis, has been cited on suspicion of no licensed operator on premises.

Kelly M. Fino, 33, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Michael J. Fischer, 40, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of theft-movable property.

Kimberly Christine Freely, 43, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of no licensed operator on premises.

Jovani Gonzalez Vences, 17, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and operating without a valid license.

Marco Antonio Gonzalez Vences, 20, Fontana, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, hit-and-run, driving too fast for conditions, failure to notify police of an accident and two incidents of operating without a valid license.