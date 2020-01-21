Look who's in the newest Lake Geneva police blotter

3:36 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 300 block of Wrigley Drive cited Keith M. Rohde, 19, Hammond, Indiana, on suspicion of underage drinking-possession and ID card violations.

2:38 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 400 block of Eugene Drive cited Stephanie C. Brito, 29, Genoa City, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

1:21 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash near North Edwards Boulevard and state Highway 50 cited Argirios J. Gouriotis, 22, Elgin, Illinois, on suspicion of operating under the influence, unsafe lane deviation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

1:21 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street cited Collin J. Werner, 18, Genoa City, Mark R. Simrow Jr., 18, Lake Geneva, and a 15-year-old boy from the town of Bloomfield on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.

12:38 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash on state Highway 120 near Townline Road cited Dena J. Pulos, 50, Fox Point, on suspicion of unsafe lane deviation.

Dec. 31

10:15 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 800 block of Badger Lane cited Jason A. Vulgamott, 44, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

6:28 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 600 block of Southwind Drive arrested Mercedes M. Keller, 26, Genoa City, on suspicion of battery.

