Look who's in the newest Lake Geneva police blotter

Jan. 5
11:03 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Street near Madison Street cited Dana M. Peterson, 29, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of IID tampering/fail to install/violate court order and operating while revoked.
1:43 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Broad Street cited Anthony Gerald Salemi, 25, Twin Lakes, on suspicion of operating under the influence–second offense, operating while revoked–alcohol related and operating without lamp lighted.
Jan. 4
1:22 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street cited Amber S. Nelson, 39, Hebron, Illinois, on suspicion of fraud on innkeeper and cited Jonathan L. Jensen, 39, Hebron, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Jan. 2
8:37 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 1100 block of Williams Street arrested Christopher T. Rangel, 57, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of battery, battery to law enforcement, resisting an officer/failing to stop/fleeing, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated–fourth offense, operating while revoked–3rd offense and violation of a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device.
Jan. 1
3:36 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 300 block of Wrigley Drive cited Keith M. Rohde, 19, Hammond, Indiana, on suspicion of underage drinking-possession and ID card violations.
2:38 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 400 block of Eugene Drive cited Stephanie C. Brito, 29, Genoa City, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
1:21 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash near North Edwards Boulevard and state Highway 50 cited Argirios J. Gouriotis, 22, Elgin, Illinois, on suspicion of operating under the influence, unsafe lane deviation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:21 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street cited Collin J. Werner, 18, Genoa City, Mark R. Simrow Jr., 18, Lake Geneva, and a 15-year-old boy from the town of Bloomfield on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
12:38 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash on state Highway 120 near Townline Road cited Dena J. Pulos, 50, Fox Point, on suspicion of unsafe lane deviation.
Dec. 31
10:15 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 800 block of Badger Lane cited Jason A. Vulgamott, 44, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
6:28 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 600 block of Southwind Drive arrested Mercedes M. Keller, 26, Genoa City, on suspicion of battery.