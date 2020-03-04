Look who's in the newest Lake Geneva police blotter

Feb. 22
1:01 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a disturbance at 1100 block of Wells Street. Jasmani B. Hernandez, 20, Lake Geneva, was cited for obstructing an officer.
7:05 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to 201 Edwards Blvd for a retail theft complaint. Connie M. Baker, 39, Lake Geneva, was cited for retail theft.
11:50 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to Wrigley Drive at Baker Street. Melissa A. Bane, 19, Harvard, Illinois, was cited for hit and run, vehicle tires with less than 2/32 inch tread, and operate motor vehicle without insurance.
Feb. 18
12:48 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Broad St. for a report of a male that had been struck by another male. James M. Ellis II, 38, Wonder Lake, Illinois, a citation for disorderly conduct – involved in a fight.
Feb. 17
8:51 a.m.: Shawn Robert Kasten, 32, Lake Geneva, was cited for possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and for failure to wear a seatbelt after a traffic stop on Williams at Marshall streets.
1:00 p.m.: The School Resource Officer at Lake Geneva Middle School issued a 12 year old male student, Lake Geneva, a citation for battery after a physical altercation with another student.
Feb. 16
12:30 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street cited Maria C. Rosas, 50, Aurora, Illinois, on suspciion of disorderly conduct.
5:57 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Williams Street for a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Kim Marie Fischer, 60, Lake Geneva, was cited for operating while under the influence – third offense.
Feb. 14
7:42 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Main Street for a reported argument between family members. Upon arrival, officers found one of the subjects, 48 year old Corrine Kay Peterson, 48, South Milwaukee, was intoxicated and had an open case stating not to possess/consume alcohol. Peterson was arrested and taken into custody and charges were referred for misdemeanor bail jumping to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office.
9:05 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 1700 block of Hillcrest Drive cited a 17-year-old boy from Genoa City, two 17-year-old boys from Lake Geneva, a 17-year-old girl from Elkhorn, Jacob Andrew Harren, 18, Lake Geneva, Yasbeth Lagunas, 18, Genoa City, and Christian Hunter Cox, 18, Fontana, on suspicion citations for underage possession/consumption of alcohol.
Feb. 9
2:29 a.m.: An officer responding to a traffic crash on state Highway 120 near state Highway 50 cited Thomas S.A. Bain, 31, Walworth, on suspicion of inattentive driving, hit-and-run-property adjacent to highway, and deviation from designated lane.
Feb. 5
7:59 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on state Highway 120 near Townline Road cited Victor Manuel Yepiz, 19, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of exceeding speed zones by 30-34 mph.
Feb. 3
2:30 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near North Wells Street cited Dimitri O. Newby, 21, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license, operate a motor vehicle without insurance, and possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
Feb. 1
10:33 p.m.: An officer in the 200 block of Broad Street arrested James Cody Murphy, 24, McHenry, Illinois, on suspicion of two counts of discharge bodily fluids on law enforcement, threats to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing an officer and possession of THC.
1:29 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash near North Edwards Boulevard and state Highway 50 cited Robert Szczudrawa, 48, Addison, Illinois, on suspicion of inattentive driving.
Jan. 31
11:55 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Blvd for report of retail theft. Shannon M. Walthall, 27, Libertyville, Illinois, and Thaddeus J. Tomaszewski, 27, McHenry, Illinois, were cited for retail theft.
8:24 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Peller Road cited Ramiro Torres Tapia, 25, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while revoked and IID tampering/failure to install/violate court order.
Jan. 30
11:56 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of Broad Street cited Richard A. Kent, 27, Warren, Illinois, Alan J. Kent, 55, Warren, Illinois, Kevin C. Fosler, 29, Warren, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
2 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 15-year-old boy from Delavan on suspicion of battery.
Jan. 29
11:02 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Gardner Street near Center Street cited Juan Tolentino Juarez, 41, Delavan, on suspicion of operating without a valid license–third or subsequent offense.
Jan. 27
3:19 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old girl from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia-second offense.
3:19 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old girl from the town of Bloomfield on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia-second offense.
2:39 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old girl from Genoa City on suspicion of possession of THC.
2:13 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 100 E. Geneva St. cited Russell A. Mrozek, 63, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
7:40 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of THC.
Jan. 23
12:39 a.m.: Officers dispatched to 104 Wells St. cited Link J. Reinier, 18, Zion, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct, underage drinking-possession, and resisting/obstructing an officer.
Jan. 22
12:50 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N Edwards Blvd. cited Marrius P. OMalley, 20, Elkhorn, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
Jan. 21
8 a.m.: An officer in the 700 block of Center Street cited Barry S. Rawson, 70, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of animal-removal of fecal matter.
Jan. 14
7:40 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of habitual truancy.
Jan. 13
1:38 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old boy from Genoa City and a 15-year-old boy from Genoa City on suspicion of trespassing-land or dwelling.
Jan. 7
1:44 p.m.: An officer at Lake Geneva Middle School cited a 12-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of THC.
11:07 a.m.: An officer in the 1000 block of Carey Street arrested Frank Joseph Perrone, 37, Kenosha, on suspicion of felony theft.
Jan. 1
1:46 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street cited Nash L. Kinnard, 40, Burlington, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Dec. 19
9:10 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 800 block of Wrigley Drive cited Richard C. Malmin, 77, Lake Geneva, was issued citations for disorderly conduct and trespass-land or dwelling.