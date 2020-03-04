Look who's in the newest Lake Geneva police blotter

Feb. 22





1:01 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a disturbance at 1100 block of Wells Street. Jasmani B. Hernandez, 20, Lake Geneva, was cited for obstructing an officer.

7:05 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to 201 Edwards Blvd for a retail theft complaint. Connie M. Baker, 39, Lake Geneva, was cited for retail theft.

11:50 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to Wrigley Drive at Baker Street. Melissa A. Bane, 19, Harvard, Illinois, was cited for hit and run, vehicle tires with less than 2/32 inch tread, and operate motor vehicle without insurance.

Feb. 18





12:48 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Broad St. for a report of a male that had been struck by another male. James M. Ellis II, 38, Wonder Lake, Illinois, a citation for disorderly conduct – involved in a fight.

Feb. 17



