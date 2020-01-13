Look who's in the newest Lake Geneva police blotter

Dec. 28

9:50 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 700 block of Williams Street arrested Daniel Ronal Schmid, 27, Kenosha, on suspicion of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and two counts of theft.

Dec. 27

10:56 p.m.: An officer near LaSalle Street and Maxwell Street cited Hannah Georgia Dover, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 26

11:38 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Interchange North at East Geneva Square cited James Robert Paciga, 20, Genoa City, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 25

1:39 p.m.: Officers in the 1000 block of Wells Streeet arrested Nathaniel John Davis, 28, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and damage to property.

Dec. 24

6:09 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Shelby L. Graham, 54, Delavan, on suspicion of retail theft.

Dec. 22

