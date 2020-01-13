Look who's in the newest Lake Geneva police blotter

Dec. 28
9:50 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 700 block of Williams Street arrested Daniel Ronal Schmid, 27, Kenosha, on suspicion of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and two counts of theft.
Dec. 27
10:56 p.m.: An officer near LaSalle Street and Maxwell Street cited Hannah Georgia Dover, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 26
11:38 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Interchange North at East Geneva Square cited James Robert Paciga, 20, Genoa City, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 25
1:39 p.m.: Officers in the 1000 block of Wells Streeet arrested Nathaniel John Davis, 28, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and damage to property.
Dec. 24
6:09 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Shelby L. Graham, 54, Delavan, on suspicion of retail theft.
Dec. 22
2:37 p.m.: An officer dispatched to State Highway 120 at State Highway 50 for a traffic crash cited Dayna Danielle Snow, 23, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while suspended.
Dec. 20
10:49 p.m: An officer conducting a traffic stop in the 600 block of West Main Street cited Tyler L. Kapp, 28, Elkhorn, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:36 a.m.: An officer in 300 block of Wrigley Drive cited Timothy G. Wagner, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 19
9:53 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old girl from Burlington on suspicion of possession of THC.
Dec. 18
9:04 p.m.: Officers responding to the 1100 block of Wells Street arrested Tiffany Rose Nebel, 25, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dec. 17
1:20 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 600 block of Wells Street arrested Shane Martin Faust, 57, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct, battery and felony bail jumping.
Dec. 12
10:31 a.m.: Officer at an unreported located arrested Jason Anthony Bishop, 27, no address given, on suspicion of misdemeanor bail jumping.