Lyons man charged after crashing car, admitting money in car was drug money

A Lyons man has been charged after he reportedly crashed his car and police found marijuana and over $1,000 in what the man said was drug money.

Maxx Higgins, 20, of the 7100 block of Prairie Road, Lyons, is being charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were called for a report of a car crash on Jan. 21 in the town of Richmond. Police made contact with a man who told them he was an off duty police officer from Illinois. The off duty cop reported that he could smell marijuana coming from the crashed vehicle and claims the driver of the crashed car told him there was a "felony" amount in his car.

Police identified the driver of the crashed car as Higgins who had reportedly admitted to police that he had eight to 10 ounces of marijuana in his car.

Officers searched the vehicle and found $510 in cash on Higgins, $1,020 inside the car, a draw string bag with several sandwich bags containing marijuana, a digital pocket scale and a white and pink glass pipe. Police weighed the marijuana which was approximately 329.8 grams.