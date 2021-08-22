Lyons man charged after reportedly pawning stolen items from neighbors

LYONS — A man reportedly stole items from his neighbors, then pawned them off for cash. He now faces multiple criminal charges.
Jacob Johnson, 29, of the 1440 block of Meadow Lane, Lyons, is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling, repeater; three counts of misdemeanor theft, repeater; and obstructing an officer, repeater.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers were called to a residence for a report of theft on July 12.
Police made contact with the caller who told them that the previous night, he reportedly received an alert from his car port camera that showed a man enter his vehicle and take a radar detector and a pair of Oakley sunglasses at approximately 11:51 p.m.
Officers made contact with another woman in the neighborhood who said that a craftsman straight shaft cordless string trimmer was stolen from her garage.
Police checked LEADS website for the stolen items and reportedly found that the items had been pawned off at EZ Pawn in Waukegan, Ill. on July 12. The pawn tickets showed the person who pawned off the items to be Johnson.
Officers were able to retrieve the stolen items from EZ Pawn and view surveillance video which showed Johnson and a female subject enter the pawn shop with the stolen items and exchange them for cash.
Johnson lives in the same vicinity as the residences who had their items stolen.
Police made contact with Johnson and asked him if he had been to Waukegan or EZ Pawn in the month of July. Johnson replied "no" and "I'm not sure, um no." Johnson also stated that he did not know anything about the thefts.
Officers told Johnson that some items were stolen and pawned off at EZ Pawn. The officer said to Johnson, "guess who pawned them?" to which Johnson replied, "I did."
Johnson reportedly admitted to stealing the items and pawning them off at EZ Pawn.
Johnson had been previously convicted of attempted burglary, a felony offense, in 2017.