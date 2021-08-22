Lyons man charged after reportedly pawning stolen items from neighbors

LYONS — A man reportedly stole items from his neighbors, then pawned them off for cash. He now faces multiple criminal charges.

Jacob Johnson, 29, of the 1440 block of Meadow Lane, Lyons, is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling, repeater; three counts of misdemeanor theft, repeater; and obstructing an officer, repeater.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were called to a residence for a report of theft on July 12.

Police made contact with the caller who told them that the previous night, he reportedly received an alert from his car port camera that showed a man enter his vehicle and take a radar detector and a pair of Oakley sunglasses at approximately 11:51 p.m.

Officers made contact with another woman in the neighborhood who said that a craftsman straight shaft cordless string trimmer was stolen from her garage.

Police checked LEADS website for the stolen items and reportedly found that the items had been pawned off at EZ Pawn in Waukegan, Ill. on July 12. The pawn tickets showed the person who pawned off the items to be Johnson.